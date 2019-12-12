English
Presidents Cup 2019: What a first-day lead means as Internationals take control

By Dejan Kalinic At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Ernie Els

Melbourne, December 12: The International team are in position for a surprise Presidents Cup success after a stellar opening day.

Only Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas were able to score a point for the United States at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as the Internationals grabbed a 4-1 lead after Thursday's four-ball matches.

A key start has been key previously and the Internationals are well-placed for just a second Presidents Cup win and first since 1998.

The team that led after the opening day of the previous 12 editions went on to win the Presidents Cup 10 times.

Of the two that did not, 2003 was a tie and the USA came back from a one-point deficit following the first day in 2005.

The Internationals have led after the opening day just three times previously – in 1998, 2003 and 2005.

Thursday marked the first time the Internationals led after any round since day two of the event in 2005, according to the PGA Tour.

Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
