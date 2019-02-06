Pro Volleyball League Preview, where to watch, live streaming: Chennai Spartans Vs Black Hawks Hyderabad

Chennai in their first fixture of the league had gown down 1-4 to Calicut Heroes 1-4 on Day 2.

Chennai, who were far from their best against Calicut, will have to look at plugging the gaps which were evident in their opening fixture. The team will look upto GS Akhin, Naveen Raja Jacob, Vibin George, Shelton Moses and the foreign imports Ruslans Sorokins and Rudy Verhoeff when they take on Hyderabad.

Ahead of the match, Chennai Spartans' star blocker Akhin said, "Our first match didn't go the way we planned it to be. We have gone back to the drawing board and we just have to ensure that we play a tight match."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2.

Hyderabad will look to build on their performance against Ahmedabad Defenders as the young team showed great serving and attacking ability.

Skipper Clark believes that the whole team is really pumped up and looking forward to the match against Chennai. "We had a good start against Ahmedabad, we have to keep the momentum going and take one match at a time," said Clark.

(Source: Pro Volley Media)

Chennai Spartans vs Black Hawks Hyderabad

Thursday, February 7 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi

Match starts at 7pm

Live on SONY SIX/ SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV