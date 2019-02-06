English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Volleyball League Preview, where to watch, live streaming: Chennai Spartans Vs Black Hawks Hyderabad

By
Chennai Spartans will be looking to bounce back against Black Hawks Hyderabad
Chennai Spartans will be looking to bounce back against Black Hawks Hyderabad

Kochi, February 6: After a hard fought 3-2 victory over Ahmedabad Defenders, Carson Clark-led Black Hawks Hyderabad will be looking to continue from where they left in the last match as they meet Chennai Spartans in the RuPay Pro Volleyball League on Thursday (February 7).

Chennai in their first fixture of the league had gown down 1-4 to Calicut Heroes 1-4 on Day 2.

Chennai, who were far from their best against Calicut, will have to look at plugging the gaps which were evident in their opening fixture. The team will look upto GS Akhin, Naveen Raja Jacob, Vibin George, Shelton Moses and the foreign imports Ruslans Sorokins and Rudy Verhoeff when they take on Hyderabad.

Ahead of the match, Chennai Spartans' star blocker Akhin said, "Our first match didn't go the way we planned it to be. We have gone back to the drawing board and we just have to ensure that we play a tight match."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2.

Hyderabad will look to build on their performance against Ahmedabad Defenders as the young team showed great serving and attacking ability.

Skipper Clark believes that the whole team is really pumped up and looking forward to the match against Chennai. "We had a good start against Ahmedabad, we have to keep the momentum going and take one match at a time," said Clark.

(Source: Pro Volley Media)

Chennai Spartans vs Black Hawks Hyderabad

Thursday, February 7 at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi

Match starts at 7pm

Live on SONY SIX/ SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue