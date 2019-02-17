Pro Volleyball League: U Mumba Volley face Ahmedabad Defenders in a must-win match

U Mumba found their form on Saturday defeating the crowd-favourite Chennai Spartans in the opening match of the Chennai leg of RuPay Pro Volleyball League. The good news for U Mumba is that the whole team has started performing at the same time lead by their skipper Deepesh Kumar Sinha who also won the RuPay player of the match for his stellar performance against Chennai.

Ahead of the match, Sinha said “The result in the last match gives us a lot of confidence to make it to the playoffs. But the match between Chennai and Ahmedabad will also be crucial but we shouldn’t let others decide our fate. When we face Ahmedabad on Monday, we will have to make sure that we give a performance befitting of our potential.”

Ahmedabad Defenders on the other hand will be in action on back-to-back days as they face Chennai Spartans on Monday (Feb 17) and U Mumba Volley on Monday (Feb 18).

GR Vaishnav from Ahmedabad Defenders felt that they can surely win the match. “We have seen what experience can do in crucial matches and our team does have the same when it comes to both the Indian and the foreign players. We just need to show that on the court.”

Live broadcast on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3

Live streaming will be done on SONY LIV from 6:50 PM IST

Source: Press Release