PSA Women's World Championship: Joshna Chinappa bows out in pre-quarterfinals

El Sherbini, the three-time world champion, put on a business like performance in front of her home crowd to win the opening two games with consummate ease.

Though Joshna put up more of a determined fight in the third game, the effort proved a tad too late as El Sherbini closed out the contest in just 21 minutes.

"Joshna has been on form from the start of this season," El Sherbini spoke in awe of Joshna.

"I'm really happy with my performance and it's my first tournament so I'm just trying to get back playing more and try to feel the game more. I'm really happy that I managed to win 3-0," added the 23-year-old, who will take on sixth-seed Joelle King of New Zealand for a place in the semifinals.

"I think I felt sharper tonight. I'm getting better every match and I'm more confident. I'm really happy to be in the quarters and I'm looking forward to the next round.

"Joelle (King) is very tough and one of the best players on tour. It's always a tough match against her, but I'm really looking forward to it and I can't wait to get back on court."

Result: PSA Women's World Championship (Round Three)

Nour El Sherbini (EGY) bt Joshna Chinappa (IND) 3-0: 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 (21m)

(With inputs from PSA World Tour)