Public outcry in Greece after Olympic medalist opens up about sexual assault

Image for representation
Image for representation

Bengaluru, Jan 17: Earlier this week, Greek Olympic gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou opened up about an alleged sexual assault. Bekatorou did not reveal the name of the individual but accused a high ranking Hellenic Sailing Federation (HSF) official.

Her public declaration has seen controversy grip the Mediterranean country. As per reports in CNN, on Saturday, the vice chairman of the HSF Board, Aristides Adamopoulos, resigned from the Greek body.

“It is expected that complaints against me made by a public figure, of great recognition and wide social impact, will gather public interest, create feelings of compassion for the complainant and disgust for the alleged 'perpetrator’,” Adamopoulos said in a statement as per CNN.

The alleged assault on the sportswoman took in 1998 amidst the preparations for the Sydney Olympics to be held two years laters.

Bekatorou made these allegations during an online event about the protection of children in sport.


Story first published: Sunday, January 17, 2021, 20:21 [IST]
