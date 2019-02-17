English

PVL 2019: Preview: Chennai Spartans take on Ahmedabad Defenders in their last league match

By
Chennai, Feb 17: Chennai Spartans will be playing their last match of the league stage of the Pro Volleyball League (PVL) against the Ahmedabad Defenders at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday (February 17).

Playing back to back on 16 and 17 February, Chennai will be looking to ensure that they are in a comfortable position going into the match against Ahmedabad with a win over U Mumba Volley on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Shelton Moses, Captain, Chennai Spartans said: "We won't be taking any match lightly because even if we win against U Mumba, a win against Ahmedabad will only help us carry the momentum forward into the playoffs."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2.

Ahmedabad Defenders have been going through a rough patch and are placed last in the points table. Their team conceded too many points on errors against Calicut in their last match at Kochi. Ahmedabad also lost the competitive edge during the last two sets of the match as they went down easily 15-9 and 15-8.

Ranjit Singh, Captain of Ahmedabad Defenders felt that the team now has to play for pride and try and register a win in the league. "We have to win our matches now. If we don't end up doing that, we might be the only team who wouldn't have had a single win under their belt. More than qualifying it is now a matter of pride for us."

Match details

Chennai Spartans Vs Ahmedabad Defenders Sunday, February 17

7 pm at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live on SONY SIX/SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
