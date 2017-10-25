Rahm aiming to bounce back at WGC-HSBC Champions

Shanghai, October 25: Jon Rahm hopes history repeats itself at the WGC-HSBC Champions this week after a disappointing performance at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Rahm missed the cut at his home event last week having finished seven over after the opening two rounds, the 22-year-old well off the pace set by Joost Luiten and eventual champion Sergio Garcia.

It was a blow to Rahm's hopes of topping the European Tour's Race to Dubai standings, but he is keen to bounce back in Shanghai – like he has done after previous struggles.

"I didn't have my best stuff last week," he said. "I was sad not to make the cut in my home country and my home event but I come here hopeful.

"I feel like every time I miss the cut I become stronger the next week so hopefully history repeats itself and I play good this week.

"The game feels good. Last week for me was a special week, a lot was going on, a lot more than I expected so that's probably why maybe I didn't perform at my best."

Rahm will play alongside defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and world number one Dustin Johnson at the Sheshan Golf Club, but he is not overawed by his illustrious opponents.

"When it comes to golf, I grew up playing against my dad and other kids," he said.

"Whoever I was playing, no matter how bad or good the other person was, losing in my mind is not an option. I don't like it. I don't enjoy it. I don't like the feeling of it and I don't focus on it.

"I focus on winning, I guess I'm just hard-wired."

Meanwhile, 2016 runner-up Henrik Stenson hopes this week's event can act as a springboard as the Ryder Cup moves into view.

"It's a Ryder Cup year," said the Swede. "I've had some of my best memories on the golf course playing on the European Ryder Cup Team and I'm motivated to try and be there in Paris and win the Cup back."

Source: OPTA