English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ramirez stops Hooker in sixth to unify titles

By Opta
Jose Ramirez

Texas, July 28: Jose Ramirez stopped Maurice Hooker in the sixth round to unify the WBC and WBO light-welterweight titles in Texas on Saturday (July 27).

Ramirez, already the WBC holder, secured Hooker's WBO crown after an entertaining bout at the College Park Center.

An all-action fight came to an end in the sixth, when Ramirez landed a flurry of blows to lead to the stoppage.

He improved to 25-0 and ended Hooker's unbeaten record, the latter now at 26-1-3.

Ramirez was awarded a knockdown in the first round, although Hooker was unhappy with that decision after it appeared his fellow American stepped on his foot.

Hooker settled into the fight after the first three rounds but, just as he was working his way back into it, Ramirez claimed his victory.

Ramirez stunned Hooker and a huge left hook put the latter on the ropes, the fight stopped after a flurry of blows to the head followed.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing wbc texas
Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue