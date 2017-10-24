Rampaging Australia sweeps past Korea

Bengaluru, October 24: Australia continued its rampaging form at the ongoing FIBA under-16 Women’s Asian Championship. The Australia girls romped to a 83-50 victory over Korea to notch up their third victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday.

In the evening’s other match Japan overcame rivals China to top their group.

Day 3 Matches:

Division A

JAPAN beat CHINA 70-53

It was a rematch of last editions finalists as Japan beat their rivals China 70-53 and reached the top of their group. It was a very close encounter as neither of the teams wanted to lose this match but Japan took it away in the last quarter. There were many lead changes throughout the game but China's defence fell apart in the final minutes of the game. Sakura Noguchi led Japan with 11 points whereas Yutong Liu had an impressive game with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

NEW ZEALAND beat CHINESE TAIPEI 71-66

In a game that saw several lead changes, it was New Zealand that came out on top, 71-66, to book their second win in Group A.

The U16 Tall Ferns utilised their superior size to outbound Chinese Taipei, 64-41, en route to the big win, which gives them second place in the Group entering the quarter-finals. Charlisse Trinity Leger-Walker had a huge role in New Zealand's victory as she dropped 30 points along with 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

AUSTRALIA beat KOREA 83-50

Nnenna Emma-Nnopu shone again as Australia blasted Korea, 83-50, to sweep Group A in Bengaluru. Emma-Nnopu had 8 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Aussies, who won for the third straight day. Korea were paced by Na GeumBi's 23 points.