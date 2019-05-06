Randhawa, Baisoya, Mane set to tee off at the PGTI Players Championship in Panchkula

The tournament, which will be staged at the Panchkula Golf Club in Haryana, is the eighth event of the TATA Steel PGTI's 2019 season and carries a prize purse of Rs. 30 lakh.

The tournament, which marks the return of the TATA Steel PGTI to the Panchkula Golf Club after a gap of four years, will feature some of India's leading professionals such as Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan, Chiragh Kumar, Honey Baisoya, Udayan Mane and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, to name a few. Randhawa will be playing his first ever event at the Panchkula Golf Club.

The prominent foreign names in the field include defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka, who won the last PGTI event at the venue staged in February 2015, as well as three other Sri Lankans Anura Rohana, Mithun Perera and K Prabagaran along with Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Australia's Kunal Bhasin.

The Tricity will be represented by professionals Karandeep Kochhar, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Angad Cheema, Aadil Bedi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Harmeet Kahlon, Amritinder Singh, Ranjit Singh and Gurbaaz Mann, to name a few.

The field at the event comprises of 123 professionals and three amateurs. The break-up of OWGR points for this event will be as follows: Winner - 5 points, Runner-up - 3 points, Third Place - 2 points, Fourth Place - 1.6 points, Fifth Place - 1.2 points.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are delighted to return to the Panchkula Golf Club, a top championship venue in the Tricity, after a gap of four years. The introduction of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points on the PGTI this year has resulted in intense competition on the tour. This week's event promises to raise the bar further with a quality field and perfect playing conditions. We thank the Panchkula Golf Club for partnering with us in staging this event."

Source: PGTI Release