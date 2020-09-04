'I don't shoot trying to miss' – Raptors' Anunoby not surprised to hit game-winning shot

Anunoby nailed the game-winning three as time expired to lift defending champions the Raptors to a 104-103 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

After Daniel Theis' dunk had put the Celtics ahead by two points with a half-second remaining, Anunoby caught a cross-court pass from Kyle Lowry and hit a stunning shot from beyond the arc at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Raptors snapped a run of back-to-back defeats as they reduced the Celtics' lead to 2-1 heading into Saturday's Game 4.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??!?! pic.twitter.com/9dfLglhKM5 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 4, 2020

Asked how he stayed so calm in a clutch moment, Anunoby – who barely showed any emotion as he was mobbed by his team-mates – replied: "I expected to make it. I don't shoot trying to miss. Every shot I try to make it… I wasn't surprised."

"No one was rattled after [Theis' dunk]," Anunoby said. "Everyone stayed confident about the next play. Let's focus on running this play and getting a good shot off.

"We were confident in anyone that took the shot that [they] could make it. This group is resilient. Just a next-play mentality."

Raptors star Lowry, who provided the assist for Anunoby's winner and finished with 31 points, added: “That pass was nothing, that shot was everything.

"He deserves all the love and celebration he's getting tonight, that kid works extremely hard and, like I said, it's his moment."