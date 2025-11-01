PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Red Bull Team Principal Laurent Mekies Confirms Patience In Finalising 2026 Driver Lineup
Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025

-myKhel Team

Red Bull's team principal, Laurent Mekies, has stated that the team will not rush their decision on the driver lineup for 2026. While Max Verstappen's position is secure for the next season, Yuki Tsunoda's future remains uncertain. Tsunoda replaced Liam Lawson early in the season but has only managed to score 28 points compared to Lawson's 30.

Tsunoda's standout performance this season was at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he finished sixth. He also secured seventh place at the United States Grand Prix. Despite these achievements, his future with Red Bull is still undecided. Mekies mentioned that after the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Tsunoda missed out on points due to a slow pit stop, they are taking their time to evaluate their options.

Mekies explained that during the Mexico City race, they kept Tsunoda out longer than usual because it seemed advantageous at the time. However, a prolonged pit stop cost him valuable points. "I think it's on our side," Mekies said. "We left him out a bit longer because there was an advantage for us to do that."

The future of Racing Bulls' drivers Lawson and Isack Hadjar is also undecided. Mekies emphasized that Red Bull is not in a hurry to finalize their driver lineup. They want to give all potential drivers ample opportunities to prove themselves on track before making any decisions.

Mekies highlighted that both Tsunoda and other young drivers are progressing well. "Yuki is making steps forward; the other kids are making steps forward as well," he noted. This progress allows Red Bull to take more time in deciding who will join Verstappen in 2026.

He acknowledged that while fans and stakeholders are eager for a decision, Red Bull prioritizes thorough evaluation over speed. "We have no reason to rush a decision," Mekies stated, emphasizing their commitment to giving each driver as many chances as possible.

In summary, Red Bull is carefully considering its options for the upcoming seasons. With Verstappen confirmed and Tsunoda's position uncertain, they aim to make informed choices based on performance and potential rather than external pressure or timelines.