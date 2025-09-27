Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online?

Cheryl Reeve Criticises Officiating Standards Following Lynx's Playoff Defeat To Mercury Following the Minnesota Lynx's playoff defeat to the Phoenix Mercury, coach Cheryl Reeve condemned the officiating as malpractice and called for changes in league leadership. The game featured intense competition but ended with controversial calls that left Reeve frustrated. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expressed strong dissatisfaction with the officiating after her team's 84-76 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of their WNBA playoff semifinal. Reeve described the choice of officials as malpractice. She was ejected in the final moments after Mercury's Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Lynx's Napheesa Collier and scored, sealing the win.

The game was intensely competitive, featuring 15 lead changes, with neither team gaining more than an eight-point advantage. The Lynx struggled significantly in the fourth quarter, managing only nine points. Meanwhile, Phoenix's Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Kahleah Copper were instrumental, contributing 65 of their team's 84 points, including all 21 points in the last quarter.

Reeve voiced her concerns about the officiating crew's competency for such a crucial match. "If this is what the league wants, OK," she stated. "But I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating." She further criticised the decision to deem those officials suitable for a playoff semifinal.

Collier ended her game with 17 points but did not attempt any free throws despite being fouled five times. Reeve highlighted this issue, noting that Collier played through significant physical challenges without receiving any free throw opportunities. "We were trying to play through it," Reeve said, emphasising that one of the league's top players should have had free throw chances.

Reeve's frustration was evident as she ran onto the court towards an official after Thomas scored. This action led to her second technical foul and subsequent ejection. Before leaving a press conference without taking questions, Reeve remarked on the officiating: "They're f***ing awful."

Despite her disappointment with officiating decisions, Reeve acknowledged her ability to accept losses gracefully. However, she felt that her team should not have had to endure such challenging circumstances during gameplay.

The intense match concluded with Phoenix securing victory through strategic plays by key players like Thomas and Copper. The outcome left Reeve calling for improvements in officiating standards at higher levels within the league structure.