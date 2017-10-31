Registrations open for December's Bengaluru Midnight Marathon

Bengaluru, October 31: The 11th edition of the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon will be held on December 16-17 at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization (KTPO) in Whitefield, organisers Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor announced on Tuesday (October 31).

The organisers subsequently opened registrations for the BMM, the only midnight run in the country, on www.midnightmarathon.in. The key events as part of the event will include community relay, 5k IT city fun run, corporate relay, open 10K, full marathon and half marathon.

The registration for the 10K run, half and full marathon will remain open till 11:59 pm on December 10.

The online registrations for the 5k IT city fun run close at midnight on December 15 while the registrations for the 5k run can also be done at the BMM's expo on December 14-15 or at the KTPO until 4 pm on Dec 16.

Spot registrations for the 5K IT city fun run will remain open from 9am to 4pm only on the race day (December 16) at the KTPO.

The registration fee is as follows: Rs 500 + GST for 5K IT city fun run and Rs 1,000 + GST for 10K, half marathon and full marathon.

There are cash prizes to be won for the 10K, half and full marathon events in the men and women categories.

Additionally, the organisers said that timing chips for runners will be provided for participants in the 10K, half and full marathon events.