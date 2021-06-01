Revenant Esports announces Battlegrounds Mobile India Roster

The firm has a strong foothold in the Call of Duty Mobile Competitive scene and has set up a significant e-sports gaming and broadcasting infrastructure. In June 2021, Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman and Founder of Creativeland Asia made close to a million USD investment in Revenant Esports to pick up a 40 per cent stake.

The Revenant Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India Roster:

Revenant officially unveiled their new Battleground Mobile India roster. The lineup of Revenant Esports consists of:

Parichay 'Paradox' Bansal

Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch

Sujoy 'AustinX' Das

Ankit 'TopDawg' Mehra

The athletes are among the Top 4 India teams that represented PUBG Mobile in the World League. AustinX is placed among the Top assaulters in the world.

Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO of Revenant Esports commented, "We have a solid vision and massive plans to play an instrumental part in the BGMI community. We aim to grow aggressively in the competitive esports and content with our brand-new roster. We will also focus on creating IPs via virtual & offline events."

Parichay 'Paradox' Bansal the Team Captain and the In-Game Leader stated "I am excited about the roster's future with Revenant Esports. We wish to go long way with Revenant and lay a huge emphasis on Indian Esports."

Paradox also spoke about the additions of AustinX and TopDawg "I think both AustinX and TopDawg are amazing additions to the roster. AustinX brings great experience as an assaulter which he even showcased in the World League and PMCO. Whereas TopDawg is an underdog who will be our trump card as he has the hunger to win."

Here are some notable achievements of the roster in previous PUBG Tournaments:

5th Place in PMCO Lan that was held in 2019.

2nd Runner Up in PMCO Spring 2020.

3rd Place in PMPL 2020.

The roster also represented India at a global level in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020.

Apart from the above-mentioned achievements, this roster has participated in a number of official and unofficial tournaments and has demonstrated exceptional performance.

Source: Media Release