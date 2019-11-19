Carlisle salutes 'phenomenal' Doncic triple-double

The Slovenian prodigy conjured up a career-high 42 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a magnificent display at American Airlines Center on Monday.

Doncic became the second-youngest player in NBA history to rack up a 40-point triple-double, with only his idol LeBron James having achieved the feat earlier in his career.

Doncic joins LeBron after 40-point triple-double, Clippers edge Thunder

Mavericks coach Carlisle said: "This guy can do anything he wants to on a basketball court. He's having one of those magical runs right now.

"It's a phenomenal thing to watch. It's a phenomenal thing to be a part of."

Forward Doncic said: "It feels like every day there are stats you don't know about, stats that you read about. It's great to hit."

Dallas are 8-5 after winning two in a row, while the struggling Spurs have now lost six on the spin and are languishing at 5-9.

Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan said: "When adversity hits, you can't run from it, you can't shy away from it, you can't let it get you down.

"Try to channel that energy and put it in the right place so we can understand why we got beat."