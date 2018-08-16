English

Injured Fowler withdraws from play-off opening Northern Trust

Posted By: OPTA
Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler has been suffering from an oblique injury.

New York, August 16: American star Rickie Fowler has withdrawn from next week's Northern Trust due to a right oblique injury.

Fowler announced he will miss the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup play-off event ahead of the Ryder Cup via Instagram on Wednesday.

The four-time PGA Tour winner – who finished tied for 12th at the US PGA Championship – said he has been battling the injury for some time.

"News got out last week that I was dealing with an oblique injury the past two tournaments it was confirmed yesterday, via MRI, that I have a partial tear in my right oblique," Fowler wrote.

"My team and I feel like it's best not to play next week in the Northern Trust … I will be back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!!"

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

The Northern Trust is the first of four play-off events in the race to the FedEx Cup, with Fowler sitting 17th and 1,415 points behind the leader Dustin Johnson.

Fowler also secured a spot in the United States' Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National in France, where the tournament will take place from September 27.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 8:10 [IST]
