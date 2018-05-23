Rockets break Warriors' 16-game home postseason win streak

Chris Paul finished with a series-high 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting and five of nine from the three-point line. Harden added a game-high 30 with four assists.

The Warriors had an 82-70 lead in the fourth quarter before the Rockets went on a 19-4 run to take the lead back and hand the Warriors their first playoff loss on their home court since game one of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

"They went on a hell of a run there in the third," Paul told TNT after the game. "Steph got hot, they went up 80-70, and I told the guys in the huddle, 'Let's fight back, let's fight back,' and that's what we did man.

"Hell of a game, team effort, fun game, fun game, big-time game."

The series now heads back to Houston where the Rockets will be playing with a lot of emotion in the wake of the shooting at Santa Fe High School last Friday. This will be the first game back for the Rockets since the tragedy.

Houston will host Santa Fe High School's seniors for the game which will be played on Thursday.

CURRY, DURANT SHINE AGAIN

Curry had 28 points on 10-of-26 shooting with six rebounds.

Kevin Durant finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

CAPELA ENDURES TROUBLES

Clint Capela had decent numbers with eight points and 13 rebounds, but he was a liability on the court for much of the game as he simply had trouble matching up. The team finished minus-nine with him on the floor.

LIVINGSTON THROWS DOWN ON CAPELA

Shaun Livingston threw it down on Capela in the second half.

CAVALIERS AT CELTICS

The Cavaliers evened the series at 2-2 after convincing wins in games three and four. But the Celtics remain undefeated at TD Garden in the playoffs (9-0), so nothing will come easy for Cleveland in Boston.

