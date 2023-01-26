Rodtang Jitmuangnon Ordained As Buddhist Monk After ONE Fight Night 6

"The Iron Man" has been ordained as a monk and will now spend 15 days living at a temple. The practice is common among young Thai men of the Buddhist faith, and is considered a rite of passage.

Rodtang was last seen in action at ONE FIGHT NIGHT 6 earlier this month, where he claimed a dominant unanimous decision win over Chinese star Jiduo Yibu in their kickboxing bout.

The 25-year-old outlined his plans to become a monk before the fight, making it clear that the rest of the year may become too action-packed to fit in such an important undertaking.

"I'm turning 25 right now. I think it is the right time to do this. And my parents want me to become a monk, too. Otherwise, I may get busy later, and I may miss the chance again, so it is now or never for me. I plan to get ordained after my fight and be at the temple for 15 days," he said.

Rodtang has amassed a perfect 13-0 record in ONE's striking sports since joining the promotion in 2018.

The Thai megastar captured the flyweight Muay Thai strap in 2019 with a unanimous decision win over British striking sensation Jonathan Haggerty, and he has defended it on six occasions.

Rodtang also holds the top spot in the flyweight kickboxing rankings, and his recent display against Jiduo could well have put him on a collision course with newly crowned ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Superlek earned the vacant title by defeating Daniel Puertas on the same night as Rodtang's win over his Chinese foe, and the flyweight Muay Thai king hasn't been shy about expressing his interest in competing for a second strap - or a third.

"My goal right now is to stay in the flyweight division and claim the kickboxing title," Rodtang said. "I want to go step by step. I want to claim my title in kickboxing first, and then I will go to MMA."

Source: Media Release