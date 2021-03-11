McIlroy hopeful recovering Woods will return home next week

Woods has been recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered serious injuries to both of his legs in a car crash last month.

The American's car rolled several hundred feet in a single-vehicle accident that he was considered to be very fortunate to survive.

Woods underwent a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle, but is on the mend and McIlroy says the legendary 45-year-old may be discharged from hospital in the near future.

The former world number one told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: "Hopefully we see him back out here on Tour soon.

"I've spoken to him a little bit. He's doing better, and I think all the guys have reached out to him.

"Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start his recovery at home, which will be great for him to see his kids, see his family.

"I just think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point."

McIlroy says Woods had been in touch with him before and after the Northern Irishman missed an opportunity to secure victory at Bay Hill on Sunday, with Bryson DeChambeau crowned champion.

The five-time major champion, who found the water twice at the sixth hole in his final round, said: "He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round at Bay Hill on Sunday, and things didn't quite go to plan.

"But Tiger was the first one to text me afterwards and be like 'What's going on here?' So even from the hospital bed he's still giving me some heat!"