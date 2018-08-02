Rose pulls out of WGC-Bridgestone

Rose was due to tee off alongside Henrik Stenson on Thursday but withdrew through injury on the eve of the tournament.

There is no confirmation yet whether Rose - the 2013 U.S. Open winner - will be fit to play in the US PGA Championship next weekend.

Adam Hadwin has also abandoned his campaign at Firestone due to a hip problem.

The Canadian is said to be working with his doctor to be ready for the fourth and final major of the year.