English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Rose pulls out of WGC-Bridgestone

Posted By: OPTA
A back problem has led to Justin Roses withdrawal from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
A back problem has led to Justin Rose's withdrawal from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Ohio, August 2: Justin Rose has been forced to pull out of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with back spasms.

Rose was due to tee off alongside Henrik Stenson on Thursday but withdrew through injury on the eve of the tournament.

There is no confirmation yet whether Rose - the 2013 U.S. Open winner - will be fit to play in the US PGA Championship next weekend.

Adam Hadwin has also abandoned his campaign at Firestone due to a hip problem.

The Canadian is said to be working with his doctor to be ready for the fourth and final major of the year.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 1:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue