Route map of the upcoming edition of the TCS World 10K announced

This year’s registrations surpassed a new high with a record 24,330 runners ranging from Elite Athletes to enthusiastic amateur runners.

The announcement on Wednesday in a “96- hours-to-go” countdown, made by the team at Procam International, including Jt. Managing Director Procam International Vivek B Singh, Race Director, Hugh Jones, and Dr. Vivek Jawali, Chairman, Dept. of Cardio Vascular Sciences & Chief Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon, Fortis Hospitals, and Elvis Joseph, CEO, Karnataka Athletics Association, highlighted the route for the year, medical care preparedness and logistic measures that have been implemented this year.

Starting and ending at the iconic Kanteerava Stadium, the run has five different race categories, with the Open 10K kicking things off at 5.30 AM, and concluding with the World 10K for Men at 8:50 AM. The sun is expected to rise at 5:54 AM, with the minimum temperature expected to be 20 Degree Celsius, thanks to the recent summer showers in the city.

Commenting on the route, Race Director, Hugh Jones said, “It's good to be back for the 12th edition of the TCS World 10K. It's not been such an easy journey, switching the course for metro construction but Bengaluru has changed over these years and I feel the roads now look in very good condition. Top runners, I believe, will be able to clock their best and attempt for course records with such good conditions. We have made only one small change in a course this time where we have extended by about 200m at Kamaraj Road to make up for the shortened distance within the Stadium. This kind of makes it smoother for the runners.”

Don't forget to tune in this Sunday and cheer on your favorite athletes running the World's Premier 10K run, #TCSW10K 2019! @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets pic.twitter.com/ot5OXIokJS — TCS World 10K (@TCSWorld10K) May 15, 2019

Elvis Joseph, CEO, Karnataka Athletics Association who have supported the event since its inception said, “The KAA is thankful to Procam International for this magnificent event. The KAA has journeyed through the years since the inception of this event. There has been a lot of learning for technical officials, to understand what it take for an event like this and it has nurtured and built knowledge base for technical officials.”

The Open 10K has registered 16,046 runners, which is an increase of over 800 from last year. Following this will be the Majja Run, a crowd favourite that commences at 6:45 AM.

With a participation of 873, the Senior Citizen run kicks off at 7:15 AM followed by the World 10K for the Elite Women, which flags off at 8:00 AM. The 4KM Champions with Disability Run, will see over 720 champions racing from Kanteerava Stadium at 8:15 AM. Concluding the morning’s races will be the much anticipated Elite World 10K for men, which will start from the stadium at 8:50 AM.

The route this year replicates that of the previous years, and loops through some of the most iconic locations in the city such as the Vidhan Soudha, Ulsoor Lake, MG road and Cubbon Park, which is the Heart of the city for many.

The TCS World 10K 2019 telecast will be on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1 from 6.30 am to 10am on 19th May and on Hotstar. Additionally, it will be streamed LIVE on the event website: www.tcsworld10k.procamrunning.in.

