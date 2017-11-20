Cook cruises to first PGA Tour win

London, November 20: Austin Cook claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory with a four-stroke win at the RSM Classic on Sunday.

The 26-year-old American rookie fired a final-round three-under 67 at Sea Island Golf Club to secure a comfortable win.

Cook finished at 21 under, four shots clear of J.J. Spaun (66), after carrying a three-stroke lead into the final round.

He carded four rounds in the 60s for the tournament, with his only blemish on Sunday coming at the par-four second on the Seaside course.

Cook was even for the day through nine after birdieing the seventh before picking up shots at three of his final four holes.

Brian Gay (68) finished outright third at 16 under, two shots ahead of Brian Harman (65), Kevin Kisner (68), Andrew Landry (67) and Chris Kirk (71).

Ben Silverman (66), Bud Cauley (66), William McGirt (66), Vaughn Taylor (68) and Zach Johnson (67) were tied for eighth.

Source: OPTA