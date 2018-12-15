Westbrook on Murray scuffle: He was in my way

Seven-time All-Star Westbrook attempted to move ahead of a jump-ball situation with 35.7 seconds left in the match after Paul George changed his stance ahead of competing with Torrey Craig for possession, but Murray was unwilling to budge.

The 2017 MVP responded by shoving the Nuggets guard and then had a confrontation with Nikola Jokic, who ran in to help defend his team-mate.

Westbrook and Murray were handed technical fouls, with the Nuggets seeing out a 109-98 victory that sent them back to the top of the Western Conference.

"He was in my way," said Westbrook, when asked what started the incident.

On whether Murray had said anything to him, he replied: "I really don't know. It doesn't really matter. It doesn't mean nothing."

Murray felt Westbrook's frustration at an impending defeat got the better of him in the heat of the moment.

"I was standing in my spot, he tried to step over me, and then he shoved me first. I guess they were losing or whatever, so I don't know, ask him," he said.

"Like I said, I didn't do anything. It was probably because he was losing.

"We're up, there's 30 seconds left. What do you want me to do? I'm not doing anything."