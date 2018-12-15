English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Westbrook on Murray scuffle: He was in my way

By Opta
Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray clashed in the closing stages of the Denver Nuggets win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA.
Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray clashed in the closing stages of the Denver Nuggets' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA.

Los Angeles, December 15: Russell Westbrook said the fourth-quarter scuffle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets started because Jamal Murray was in his way.

Seven-time All-Star Westbrook attempted to move ahead of a jump-ball situation with 35.7 seconds left in the match after Paul George changed his stance ahead of competing with Torrey Craig for possession, but Murray was unwilling to budge.

The 2017 MVP responded by shoving the Nuggets guard and then had a confrontation with Nikola Jokic, who ran in to help defend his team-mate.

Westbrook and Murray were handed technical fouls, with the Nuggets seeing out a 109-98 victory that sent them back to the top of the Western Conference.

"He was in my way," said Westbrook, when asked what started the incident.

On whether Murray had said anything to him, he replied: "I really don't know. It doesn't really matter. It doesn't mean nothing."

Murray felt Westbrook's frustration at an impending defeat got the better of him in the heat of the moment.

"I was standing in my spot, he tried to step over me, and then he shoved me first. I guess they were losing or whatever, so I don't know, ask him," he said.

"Like I said, I didn't do anything. It was probably because he was losing.

"We're up, there's 30 seconds left. What do you want me to do? I'm not doing anything."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Rahane take India to 172/3
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue