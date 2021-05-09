Russell Westbrook ties NBA triple-double record

New York, May 9: Russell Westbrook equalled Oscar Robertson's NBA record after posting his 181st career triple-double.
Westbrook moved level with Hall of Famer Robertson thanks to his latest triple-double for the Washington Wizards on Saturday (May 8).
Former MVP Westbrook tied Robertson with an assist to star team-mate Bradley Beal in the third quarter of the matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Westbrook has been averaging 21.8 points, a career-best 11.4 rebounds and career-best 11.4 assists per game in 2020-21 – the fourth season in his career that he has averaged a triple-double.
THE HISTORY-MAKING ASSIST!@russwest44 to @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/RlfDuGmFZf— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 9, 2021
Entering Saturday's game, Westbrook has been leading the league in assists per game, total assists (685) and assist rate (48.0).
TRIPLE-DOUBLE NUMBER 181
Russell Westbrook is now tied with Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/Vc1M8bY6Uc— NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2021
