Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

More sports Ryder Cup: Europe Seeks To Repeat Medinah Heroics In New York At Bethpage The Ryder Cup begins at Bethpage, where Europe looks to replicate their Medinah success. With key players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, the competition promises excitement. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The 45th Ryder Cup is set to commence at Bethpage, New York, with Europe aiming to break the streak of home victories since 2012. Thirteen years ago, under Jose Maria Olazabal's leadership, Europe clinched a narrow win at Medinah. Since then, the home team has consistently triumphed in each edition. After their success in Rome in 2023, Europe has retained Luke Donald as captain for a second consecutive time.

The United States last hosted the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021, where they achieved a record-breaking victory margin of 19-9. Key players from that team, including Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, return alongside newcomers like J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley. Despite being one of the least experienced teams this century with only 56 previous matches among them, they hope to replicate their past success.

Scottie Scheffler leads the American team as the current world number one. He has won two majors this year and finished in the top ten at all four majors in 2025. However, Scheffler struggled during the last Ryder Cup in Rome and is eager to improve his performance this time around. Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun made headlines by winning the U.S. Open and climbing significantly in world rankings.

Europe's squad remains largely unchanged from 2023, with Rasmus Hojgaard being the sole new addition. This consistency is rare in modern Ryder Cup history. Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are among Europe's most seasoned players, boasting numerous appearances between them. McIlroy aims to continue his impressive form after winning multiple tournaments this year.

Europe's players collectively have extensive Ryder Cup experience with 128 matches played among them. McIlroy alone accounts for a significant portion of these matches and hopes to lead his team effectively once again. Justin Rose also brings valuable experience and aims to contribute significantly despite his age.

Key Players and Storylines

In addition to Scheffler's leadership role for the USA, Keegan Bradley serves as captain without participating as a player this year. Bradley decided against playing himself after much consideration, focusing instead on guiding his team to success. His strategic choices include selecting rookies like Ben Griffin and Cameron Young who have shown promise on recent tours.

For Europe, Jon Rahm stands out with an impeccable foursomes record alongside Tommy Fleetwood. Both players have excelled in this format historically and are expected to be key contributors during crucial moments of competition.

The Venue: Bethpage Black Course

Bethpage Black Course presents a challenging environment for competitors with its narrow fairways demanding precision from golfers right from the start. The venue holds historical significance as it previously hosted major championships won by notable American golfers such as Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

As anticipation builds towards another thrilling edition of this prestigious event at Bethpage Black Course—known for its difficulty—the stage is set for intense competition between two formidable teams vying for glory on American soil once more.

With both teams bringing unique strengths into play—the USA boasting recent major winners while Europe relies heavily on seasoned veterans—the outcome remains uncertain but promises excitement throughout every round played over these three days filled with high-stakes drama unfolding before our eyes!