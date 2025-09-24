More sports Ryder Cup: Justin Rose Rejects Elder Statesman Role As Team Europe Aims For Victory At Bethpage At the Ryder Cup in Bethpage, Justin Rose prioritises scoring over mentoring despite being the oldest team member. He reflects on past successes and team dynamics. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Justin Rose, a key player for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup, is not focusing on being the elder statesman despite his experience. Alongside Rory McIlroy, he is one of the few remaining players from the 2012 team that secured a narrow victory over the United States at Medinah. This year’s event at Bethpage, New York, marks Rose's seventh Ryder Cup appearance.

Rose will be among a select group of Europeans to compete in the Ryder Cup at age 45 or older. Others include Bernhard Langer in 2002 and Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2010. Despite being older than his teammates by at least seven years, Rose emphasises his role is about scoring points rather than mentoring others.

During a press conference, Rose stated, "Obviously, the elder statesman, that's what I've been called." He added that he doesn’t view himself this way as he remains enthusiastic about contributing to the team through performance rather than wisdom. His focus is on earning points and celebrating the diverse backgrounds within Team Europe.

Rose appreciates the differences within the team and believes they are crucial to their success. He encourages open communication among teammates but does not feel it necessary to guide them directly. With 11 out of 12 players returning for this away Ryder Cup, he sees this as a significant advantage.

Rose boasts an impressive record in Ryder Cup foursomes matchups, securing 75% of available points (7.5 out of 10 matches). This achievement places him alongside notable figures like Severiano Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal, as well as this year's captain Luke Donald.

In 2012, Rose partnered with Ian Poulter for two successful foursomes sessions. Their victories were pivotal for Europe's overall triumph. Reflecting on that experience, Rose recalls how intense playing in Chicago was and how it highlighted momentum's importance.

Harnessing Past Success

Rose aims to draw on positive memories from past European successes as they prepare for New York's challenges. He acknowledges that each Ryder Cup becomes more intense but remains optimistic about their chances given their history of overcoming tough environments.

The competition at Bethpage promises to be challenging yet exciting for Team Europe as they strive to replicate past victories away from home. With seasoned players like Rose and McIlroy leading the charge, they hope to add another win to their record.