S8UL joins hands with Velocity Gaming to create one of India's biggest GTA V roleplay server

Velocity Gaming:

Velocity Gaming is home to some of India's noteworthy creators such as Rakazone, Tbone, Fa2, Pinkcess, Eclairs, and many more. What is interesting is, GTA V roleplay mod allows players to take shape of non-playing characters (NPC) such as a policeman, chauffeur, singer, gangster, etc with plenty of gameplay opportunities through numerous tasks and responsibilities. It also allows them to interact with other creators from a more engrossing in-game match on the server.



"We have been enjoying our journey with GTA & this is yet another step from us to amp up our game. I am personally super excited about how this is going to unfold. Let's do this, SoulCity is all set to make some amazing content and entertain our audience in more ways than ever before" said Manoj Kashyap, Founder of Velocity Gaming.



Fans will be able to witness and play with their favourite creators in a virtual world with their own imaginative rules and themes. Each character will also have its own story and mission goals to accomplish.