English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sagan extends Bora-Hansgrohe contract until 2021

By
Peter Sagan
Peter Sagan has signed a new deal until 2021 with Bora-Hansgrohe

London, September 29: Peter Sagan hopes to enjoy more success with Bora-Hansgrohe after agreeing a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team until 2021.

Sagan signed for the team in 2017 and has enjoyed 20 victories, including four Tour de France stage wins and success at the iconic Paris-Roubaix in April this year.

The Slovakian also secured his record-equalling sixth Points classification win at the Tour in July and will look to win a fourth successive world road race title in Innsbruck on Sunday.

Sagan still had one year left on his previous deal with Bora-Hansgrohe but was quick to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

"I am delighted to commit myself to Bora-Hansgrohe until the end of 2021," Sagan said.

"It was a straightforward decision for me to take, even if I still have one more season to go under my current contract.

"I've enjoyed two remarkable years with this team and I wouldn't want to move from somewhere that has given me so much trust, support and belief in me, even in the most difficult moments.

"I feel confident the coming years with Bora-Hansgrohe will be as fulfilling as the first two."

"Peter is the star of cycling," added team manager Ralph Denk, who also confirmed Daniel Oss was among five other riders to agree new deals.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RAY 2 - 2 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: cycling news english uci
    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue