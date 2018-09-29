Sagan extends Bora-Hansgrohe contract until 2021

Sagan signed for the team in 2017 and has enjoyed 20 victories, including four Tour de France stage wins and success at the iconic Paris-Roubaix in April this year.

The Slovakian also secured his record-equalling sixth Points classification win at the Tour in July and will look to win a fourth successive world road race title in Innsbruck on Sunday.

Sagan still had one year left on his previous deal with Bora-Hansgrohe but was quick to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

"I am delighted to commit myself to Bora-Hansgrohe until the end of 2021," Sagan said.

Thanks, @BORAhansgrohe, @BORAGmbH, and @Hansgrohe_PR for your support and trust in me! I'm glad to be part of this great family until the end of 2021! (Photo @veloimages) pic.twitter.com/J4hYrMsCKE — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) September 28, 2018

"It was a straightforward decision for me to take, even if I still have one more season to go under my current contract.

"I've enjoyed two remarkable years with this team and I wouldn't want to move from somewhere that has given me so much trust, support and belief in me, even in the most difficult moments.

"I feel confident the coming years with Bora-Hansgrohe will be as fulfilling as the first two."

"Peter is the star of cycling," added team manager Ralph Denk, who also confirmed Daniel Oss was among five other riders to agree new deals.