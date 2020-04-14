English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

SAI extends suspension of camps till May 3 in view of longer national lockdown

By Pti
SAI extends suspension of camps till May 3
SAI extends suspension of camps till May 3

Bengaluru, April 14: All training camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres across the country will remain suspended till May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the ongoing national lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All SAI camps were postponed till April 14 because of the ongoing lockdown. We thought of taking a decision on the way forward after April 14. But since the lockdown is extended, the camps will remained suspended till May 3," a SAI source told PTI on Tuesday after the's address to the nation.

However, athletes such as star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, currently at NIS Patiala, will be allowed to stay at SAI hostels. Chopra has been in Patiala ever since returning from Turkey from a training stint last month.

"The athletes who are there in SAI Bengaluru and Patiala will continue to remain there," the source said.

The pandemic has caused more than 300 deaths in India, which has over 10,000 positive cases now.

More SAI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 9,352 | World - 1,867,129
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue