More sports Carlos Sainz Achieves Best Career Podium Finish At Azerbaijan Grand Prix Carlos Sainz secured his best career podium with a third-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, marking a pivotal moment for Williams Racing. This achievement highlights Sainz's resilience and the team's progress this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Carlos Sainz expressed immense satisfaction with his third-place finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, calling it the best podium of his career. This achievement marked a significant milestone for Williams, as it was their first podium since George Russell's second place at the rain-affected Belgian Grand Prix in 2021. Sainz's flawless performance in Baku secured his 28th career top-three finish and highlighted Williams' progress.

Sainz's podium finish also placed him among an elite group of drivers who have achieved podiums with three different teams, joining McLaren, Ferrari, and now Williams. He became the 56th driver to accomplish this feat. Reflecting on the race, Sainz said, "Vamos! Vamos! Best podium in my career. You cannot imagine how this tastes. Thank you so much. This is my first smooth operation with Williams."

The result was a significant boost for both Sainz and Williams in what has been a challenging season. Before this race, Sainz had only accumulated 16 points but added 15 more with this podium finish. This performance elevated him to 12th in the drivers' championship standings and solidified Williams' fifth position in the constructors' rankings.

Sainz acknowledged the team's hard work throughout the year despite facing numerous challenges. "I'm extremely proud of everyone at Williams for pushing through a very difficult year," he stated. He emphasized that their efforts have demonstrated substantial improvement compared to last year and that they are moving in the right direction.

With his latest podium finish, Sainz has now stood on the podium in 21 different grands prix events, placing him among the top 15 drivers with diverse grand prix podiums in Formula One history. He shares this distinction with notable figures like Lando Norris and Ayrton Senna.

Sainz reflected on his journey with Williams, acknowledging past difficulties but appreciating how life sometimes brings unexpected rewards. "Unfortunately for me, we've had a lot of bad luck, lots of incidents and found it very difficult to convert all that pace into results," he explained.

Sainz's success at Baku not only brought personal satisfaction but also served as a testament to Williams' potential for future achievements. The team is optimistic about continuing their upward trajectory as they build on this momentum for upcoming races.