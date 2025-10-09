More sports Sanam Sekhon Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Altitude Drift at 5,798m in Ladakh By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 12:42 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sanam Sekhon has carved his name into motorsport history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Drift by a Car at 5,798 metres (19,023 ft) at Umling La Pass in Ladakh on 31st July this year.

The breathtaking feat pushed the limits of both man and machine, as Sekhon executed the record-breaking drift against low oxygen levels, chilling winds, sub-zero temperatures, and unpredictable road surfaces. The achievement was powered by JK Tyre's Levitas XTREME, a cutting-edge ultra-high-performance tyre designed for precision, control, and durability.

Widely regarded as India's 'Drift King', Sanam Sekhon has steadily risen through the ranks of Indian motorsport, earning a reputation for unrelenting desire to push the limits. The winner of the inaugural JK Tyre Drift Challenge in 2023, Sanam has built a career rooted in passion and persistence. His success at Umling La is a reminder that drifting requires skill, endurance, and engineering all working in perfect harmony.

Speaking on this massive achievement, Sanam said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to hold this record, but honestly, I couldn't have done it without my fantastic team. We knew what we were getting into and were both mentally and physically prepared, but the oxygen levels and altitude really tested us. Just running around and managing things up there was tough and we even had ambulances on standby. Getting everything in place a 20-21 member crew, our tuner flying in from Thailand, and ensuring a steady fuel supply was a challenge in itself. The tyres played a huge role too. The tyres gripped really well on that rough surface, which made all the difference. In drifting, tyres are everything you can have the best power and setup in the car, but it's the tyres that meet the road, and that's what really counts."

The record was made possible on JK Tyre's Levitas XTREME, part of the premium Levitas range that represents the company's forward-looking commitment to performance and innovation. While Levitas Ultra serves the luxury car segment, Levitas XTREME is engineered for ultra-high performance under the harshest conditions, combining advanced compounds and precision tread design to deliver unparalleled grip, control, and resilience.

Its performance at Umling La was a powerful demonstration of how JK Tyre continues to blend decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of extreme motorsport.

Celebrating this achievement, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said, "This Guinness World Record is not only a proud milestone for Indian motorsport but also a reflection of JK Tyre's unwavering spirit of innovation. By supporting extraordinary drivers like Sanam Sekhon and pushing our technology to perform under the toughest conditions on the planet, we continue to demonstrate that Indian talent and engineering can stand tall on the global stage. At JK Tyre, we believe in redefining limits, and this achievement at Umling La is a shining example of our philosophy in action."

This landmark accomplishment cements JK Tyre's position at the forefront of motorsport innovation while also showcasing the rising stature of Indian drivers globally. By uniting human grit with engineering brilliance, Sanam Sekhon and JK Tyre have not only conquered Umling La but also redefined the boundaries of what is possible in motorsport.