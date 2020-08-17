English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sarita Devi tests positive for COVID-19 but asymptomatic

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 17: Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic.

The couple is based in Imphal and have a son, Tomthin, who has tested negative.

"Me and Sarita have tested positive. We are right now moving to a COVID-19 care facility. Both of us have no symptoms at all and I don't see any reason to panic," Thoiba told PTI over the phone.

"I have no idea how this infection caught us. I think we were taking all precautions. But hopefully, it is going to be alright. We will recover soon. I am just relieved that Tomthin has tested negative," he added.

Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist. The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh.

Dingko, an Asian Games gold-medallist, had recovered from the infection after enduring month-long hospitalisation. Sarita is one of the longest serving and among the most decorated women boxers of the country. She became a world champion in the 2006 edition and added two bronze medals in the later editions.

She is also a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist besides being a national medallist. A gritty boxer, but Sarita has been out of reckoning in the 60kg category for a while now. Most recently, she lost in the trials for the Olympic qualifying event in Jordan in March earlier this year.

"She is going through a tough time but we will fight on and bounce back stronger," Thoiba said.

The feisty pugilist has also endured her fair share of controversies. In the 2014 Asian Games, she created quite a stir by refusing to accept her bronze medal after a controversial loss to host Korea's Park Ji-Na.

She was banned for a year for the tearful protest at the podium during which she handed her medal to Park, the eventual silver-winner.

More SARITA DEVI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 22:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue