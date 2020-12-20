Alvarez dominates Smith to win super-middleweight titles

Alvarez, returning to super-middleweight, was in control throughout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, handing Smith his first professional defeat.

Such was his dominance, the judges scored the fight 119-109, 119-109 and 117-111 in Alvarez's favour.

Smith (27-1) towered over Alvarez (54-1-2), but the Mexican walked him down throughout in an impressive performance.

While the first round was cagey, Alvarez took control as the more assertive fighter.

Alvarez was walking Smith down, and a big right seemed to hurt the Brit in the fourth round before an uppercut also landed.

Smith had started to slightly free up, but Alvarez was untroubled as he continued to dictate.

Alvarez remained in control and he had Smith on the ropes after a flurry of punches in the seventh round.

Smith finally started to make some inroads in the eighth, landing a big uppercut, but Alvarez responded in the ninth and a huge right hurt the Brit.

Alvarez's body shots appeared to hurt his opponent in the 10th and he was never in any real danger, Smith managing to go the distance.