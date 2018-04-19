Saul Canelo Alvarez hit with six-month suspension

Mexican Alvarez had been temporarily suspended by the commission following the results of the tests administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) on February 17 and 20, but maintained his innocence and his camp blamed the adverse findings on eating tainted meat in the 27-year-old's homeland.

The new ruling will be backdated to February, clearing him to fight again in September.

Alvarez can now reschedule his fight against Gennady Golovkin, who he was supposed to meet in a rematch on May 5.

Golovkin is set to fight Vanes Martirosyan following Canelo's withdrawal.

"Canelo looks forward to returning to the ring in September for Mexican Independence Day weekend to represent Mexico and boxing in what will be the sport's biggest event of the year," Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement.

"He is ready to continue his remarkable record of fighting at the highest level."

