Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez signs up for year-round drugs testing

The Mexican was handed a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that runs until September after he tested positive for trace levels of the banned substance clenbuterol.

But Alvarez's camp maintained his innocence, blaming the finding on contaminated meat.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman this week said Alvarez was removed from their middleweight rankings after "he refused to sign up for the clean boxing programme as stated in the rules", but the 27-year-old has now agreed to regular testing.

"I want to let you know that I just signed the contract with @Vada_Testing for year-round testing," he posted on Twitter.

Para informarles que acabo de firmar el contrato con @Vada_Testing para pruebas durante todo el año. I want to let you know that I just signed the contract with @Vada_Testing for year round testing. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 15, 2018

Alvarez will be looking to reschedule a fight with Gennady Golovkin on his return, having been forced to postpone their May 5 Las Vegas bout.

The first meeting between the pair ended in a controversial draw last September.

Source: OPTA