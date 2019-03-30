English

Saurav Ghosal goes down fighting to Tarek Momen

By
Saurav Ghosal
Saurav Ghosal went down fighting. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, March 30; India's campaign in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland ended after Saurav Ghosal went down fighting 11-9, 6-11, 6-11, 12-14 to Egypt's Tarek Momen in the quarterfinals.

The ace Indian had defeated England's Declan James 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5 in a 76-minute encounter at Halle 622 glass courts en route to reaching the quartefinals.

But Momen proved a tough nut to crack for Ghosal in the last-eight tie which lasted 68 minutes.

"I don't think we've ever played a match that went smoothly, it's always really tough," Momen said.

The 31-year-old had reached the title deciders at the PSA World Championships and the Canary Wharf Classic this month and was relieved after a hard-fought win over Ghosal.

"The first game made a huge difference. You can't afford to let Saurav go 1-0 up. I was very happy to not lose my head in the second and the third. In the fourth, he made it really difficult for me, so I had to fight. Maybe the experience that I've gained has finally made a difference," added Momen, who was seeded third in the tournament.

(With PSA inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019

