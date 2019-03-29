Saurav Ghosal reaches Grasshopper Cup Squash quarterfinals

Kolkata-based Ghosal had last reached the quarterfinals of the PSA World Tour Gold tournament in 2015.

The 32-year-old prevailed over James in a 76-minute encounter to reach that stage once again, despite falling to a 0-6 deficit in the second game.

The world No.12 will play World Championship runner-up Tarek Momen of Egypt in the next round, and their match will be shown live on the official Facebook page of the PSA World Tour at 1am IST on Saturday, March 30.

"The second game was obviously a key moment because when you're coming back from 0-6 down, it's a big mental hurdle for him to cross," Ghosal, the Indian No.1 told PSA website after the win.

"But he showed how good a player he is and how much of a fighter he is in the third. When I went 0-6 down, I didn't think I was playing too badly, I was constructing the rallies well, but he was hitting winners at the end of the rallies and winning the points.

"Fair play to him, sometimes you have to hold up your hand and give credit to the other guy for playing that well on those points. You have to focus on the next one and take it point by point. That's what I was trying to do, and I tried to do that as much as I could."

Second round result

Saurav Ghosal (IND) bt Declan James (ENG) 3-1: 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-5 (76m)

Quarterfinals draw

Tarek Momen (EGY) v Saurav Ghosal (IND)

