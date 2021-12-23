Ghosal, the only Indian male squash player in history to reach the top 10 of the PSA world rankings, replaces Egypt's world No.1 Ali Farag, who has stepped down as men's president to spend more time with his family after four years in the role.

Ghosal will serve alongside Sarah-Jane Perry, who will begin another term as PSA women's president.

Ashley Bernhard will join Ghosal on the PSA Board of Directors. Bernhard served as deputy chairman of the association between 2015-2017 and has pioneered the Tournament of Champions Women's Squash Leadership Programme in addition to chairing the prestigious Carol Weymuller Open for a number of years.

The final addition to the board is Ahmad Bassam. A former squash coach and tournament manager at the highly-regarded Wadi Degla Clubs in Egypt, Bassam has a wealth of experience working in the sports management and information technology sectors.

Speaking to PTI news agency, Ghosal, wjo is currently 15th in PSA world rankings, said that it was a huge honour for him and assured that his new role will not affect his playing career.

"There is still a lot of focus on playing. It (PSA's role) is a great honour for me. My role is to advance the interests of the players and guide the board at large to develop the interests of the game around the world." Will have to do it," the 35-year-old old.

PSA President Ziad Al Turkey welcomed Ghosal on board.

"There has been a dramatic increase in opportunities to play and earn on tour as well as increased revenue in the association over the past decade and I believe the future of professional squash is incredibly bright. "I look forward to working with all three of our new additions across the board as we continue to grow the game," Al Turkey said.

(With inputs from PSA World Tour Media/PTI)