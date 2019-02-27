Saurav Ghosal reaches PSA World Championships quarterfinals

The world No. 11 was forced to work hard for his victory, with Makin challenging Ghosal every step of the way, however, it was the Indian ace who triumphed to reach the quarterfinals of the PSA World Championships for the first time since 2013.

A tight first game went in the favour of the Welshman, before Ghosal battled back to take the next two games.

Makin caused problems for the Indian at the start of the fourth, however, it was not enough to prevent Ghosal from coming back and eventually closing out the match 11-13, 11-7, 11-7, 14-12.

"Before this match started, I felt nervous through the day," said the Indian following his victory.

🗣️ “It was really tough, but this is the World Championships last 16 and to make the last eight, it’s not going to be easy and I pushed really hard."



"I'm 32, I've been on the PSA World Tour for about 14 years, but I don't think I've ever felt this nervous and I've played a lot of big matches. Today, I was trying to stay calm, but it was hard.

"At 2-1 up and down in the fourth, I just told myself that I've done a lot of work in the past month, I've recovered from my calf injury and I could see that he changed his game plan a little bit at the beginning of the fourth and I almost felt disappointed in myself that I couldn't stay with him at the start of that fourth.

"I just told myself to knuckle down and work as hard as possible and stay positive. Luck plays a big part, it happens that I got a good run of points and it was still nip and tuck in the end.

"It was really tough, but this is the World Championships last 16 and to make the last eight, it's not going to be easy and I pushed really hard with my mind."

Ghosal will now face Germany's Simon Rosner in the quarterfinals on Thursday (February 28).

PSA World Championships pre-quarter result

Saurav Ghosal (IND) bt Joel Makin (WAL) 3-1: 11-13, 11-7, 11-7, 14-12 (80m)

Draw: Men's quarterfinals (To be played February 28)

Simon Rösner (GER) vs Saurav Ghosal (IND)

(With PSA inputs)