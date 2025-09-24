Devendra Savant And Kashmira Kudale Shine At Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling Tournament

Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 24: Devendra Savant and Kashmira Kudale stole the spotlight at the 2nd Maharashtra State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament, held at SMAAASH, Utopia City, Mumbai.

The event, organised by the Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling Association (MTBA) with support from the Tenpin Bowling Federation (India), witnessed thrilling battles, record-breaking performances, and a nail-biting finish in both men's and women's finals.

Savant's Stunning Comeback in the Men's Final

The men's final, played in a maximum pinfall over two games format, kept fans on the edge of their seats. After the first game, Nitin Shah (187) held a 21-pin lead over Devendra Savant (166). But Savant showcased remarkable composure under pressure, storming back with a superb 213 in Game 2, while Nitin scored 186. With a total pinfall of 379, Savant edged past Shah (372) by just 7 pins to clinch the men's title.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Shah defeated Srujay Parekh 352–341, while Savant beat Sanket Raut 352–330, setting up a pulsating final showdown.

Kudale Secures Women's Crown

In the women's division, Kashmira Kudale battled past Pari Bathija in another close encounter. Kashmira posted scores of 160 and 144 (total 304) against Pari's 129 and 154 (total 283), sealing the women's title with resilience and accuracy.

Records and Special Awards

The tournament also witnessed a new Maharashtra State record, courtesy of Srujay Parekh, who delivered a stunning 1240 pinfall over a block of 6 games at an average of 206.67. He also ended the tournament with the highest average after 12 games – 196.67 – underlining his consistency.

Special Awards:

Highest Block of 6 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh – 1240 pinfall (New State Record)

Highest Block of 6 Games (Women): Pari Bathija – 895 pinfall

Highest Average after 12 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh – 196.67

The tournament not only celebrated the winners but also highlighted the growing standard of tenpin bowling in Maharashtra, with players showing tremendous grit, technique, and competitive spirit.