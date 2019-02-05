Second Indian Sports Honours to be held on February 16

The annual ceremony is an effort to reiterate the spirit of sportsmanship in India and offer appreciation and grace to the exceptional performances of Indian sportspersons.

The members of jury came together in Kolkata to select the winners which were nominated in every category.

The nominations were shortlisted by Sports Journalist Federation of India (SJFI) and voted on by over 200 journalists to select the final nominees.

The entire selection and jury process was overseen and validated by EY as Process Advisors to the ISH.

Gracing the event were Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Chairman of the jury, Pullela Gopichand, chief coach of the national badminton team.

Also present were the new jury members, 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra, and former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh alongside existing eminent jury members -- multi Grand Slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi, legendary athlete PT Usha, and former world number one shooter Anjali Bhagwat.

In accordance with the sports enthusiasm in India, the ISH observes the support of the Indian sports fraternity in its entirety. The ceremony will witness the congregation of the complete Indian Sports universe ranging from Indian sports legends to sports journalists to sports enthusiasts, all of whom unite to honour the hard work and skills of the athletes.

Elaborating on the meeting Goenka said, "The ISH has been enhanced and enriched by the direct involvement of premier stakeholders of the Indian sports fraternity. It's a platform where sports fans will get to voice their opinion by voting online for the six popular choice awards."

Former All-England badminton champion Gopichand shared his views, "Appreciation of one's efforts is an enormous motivation for any sportsman, accolades like this add a tremendous boost of vigour to keep striving for excellence regardless of form and age."

Bindra, who is India's first individual Olympic gold medallist too agreed, "The award an athlete gets is just not for that individual but it also recognises the team and support staff which is committed for the athlete's success, the award is just not a reflection of an individual's success but it reflects his/her team's efforts too."

(Source: MSL Media)