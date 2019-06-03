English

Semenya gets all clear until Swiss court ruling

By Opta
Caster Semenya - cropped

Zurich, June 3: Caster Semenya will be allowed to compete without restriction until the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has passed judgement on a new IAAF ruling.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the IAAF could implement a regulation that would require Semenya to take medication to lower her testosterone levels in order to compete against women in track events ranging from 400m to a mile.

However, the two-time Olympic 800 metres champion has continued to challenge the ruling and lodged an appeal in Switzerland last week.

The 28-year-old asked the Swiss Federal Supreme Court to set aside the decision in its entirety.

It has now been confirmed that the IAAF must suspend its implementation of the regulations until the Swiss Supreme Court, which will receive submissions from the body, has made a ruling.

Semenya, who ruled out retiring after winning the 800m at the Diamond League event in Doha last month, two days after the CAS ruling was announced, will be able to compete for the time being.

She said: "I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision. I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free."

Dorothee Schramm, Swiss counsel for Semenya, said: "The Swiss Supreme Court has granted welcome temporary protection to Caster Semenya. This is an important case that will have fundamental implications for the human rights of female athletes."

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
