Kovalev dominates Alvarez to regain WBO crown

By Opta
Sergey Kovalev reclaims WBO light heavyweight title
Sergey Kovalev reclaims WBO light heavyweight title

Texas, February 3: Sergey Kovalev regained his WBO light-heavyweight title with a dominant win over Eleider Alvarez in Texas on Saturday (February 2).

Kovalev (33-3-1) was too good for Alvarez in a rematch of their fight from August, when the Colombian claimed the title.

The Russian was in top from the outset and secured a unanimous decision win, the judges scoring it 120-108, 116-112 and 116-112 in Kovalev's favour.

It marked the third time Kovalev has won the title as he ended the unbeaten record of Alvarez (24-1).

Kovalev landed the cleaner shots in the opening two rounds before Alvarez started to slowly work his way back into the fight.

A couple of good body shots had Kovalev on top in the fourth round before an action-packed sixth, which saw Alvarez land a big right hand before Kovalev finished strongly, hitting his opponent with an uppercut.

Alvarez lifted his intensity in the seventh round but it was Kovalev dominating, seeing out what was a comprehensive victory.

Earlier, Oscar Valdez retained his WBO featherweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Italian Carmine Tommasone.

Valdez (25-0) has now defended his title five times and may next face IBF champion Josh Warrington (28-0).

Tommasone (19-1) did have something to smile about in the ring afterwards, proposing to his girlfriend, who said yes.

    Read more about: boxing wbo texas
    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
