Garcia earns first PGA Tour win since 2017 Masters with dramatic Sanderson Farms victory

Garcia carded a five-under-par 67 to claim the tournament by one stroke for his first trophy since celebrating Masters glory in 2017.

The Spanish star entered Sunday's final round in a three-way tie for the lead in Jackson, Mississippi, where Cameron Davis and J.T. Poston also topped the standings.

But Garcia stood alone atop the leaderboard, reigning supreme after making a tap-in birdie on the 72nd hole at the Country Club of Jackson.

Garcia finished 19 under overall, just ahead of Peter Malnati, who closed with a stunning nine-under-par 63.

One last putt with his eyes closed ... the winning putt.@TheSergioGarcia is a winner again on the PGA TOUR! A dramatic 72nd hole birdie gives him the victory @Sanderson_Champ. pic.twitter.com/B58zvPs3Pj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 4, 2020

"The perfect ending for an amazing week," Garcia, who improved his PGA Tour tally to 11 trophies, told reporters. "I obviously knew that Pedrito -- he finished at 18, so I knew that I needed to birdie one of the last two or three to get ahead. I actually thought I birdied 17. I hit a great putt. I thought I made it. Unfortunately I didn't.

"But then I stood up on 18 and I did what I've been doing all week. I trusted myself. I aimed down the right side of the fairway and just hit a hard draw, really, really nice drive, actually went quite long because it was playing a little bit into the wind, and it gave me the ability to have an eight-iron into the green instead of having a six or something like that.

"Funny enough, my last win, Augusta -- well, my last win on the PGA TOUR at Augusta, the eight-iron on 15, this time it was the eight-iron on 18, and to almost hit the pin again and to hit it that close, obviously it was a dream come true."

Poston's final-round 70 saw him finish outright third and three shots off the pace, while Henrik Norlander (65) and Keegan Bradley (69) were a stroke further back.