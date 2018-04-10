Seven share lead on opening day of Pune Open Golf Championship

The leading pack consisted of Gurgaon-based Digvijay Singh, Ahmedabad’s Udayan Mane, Chandigarh’s Feroz Singh Garewal, Delhi golfers Naman Dawar and Honey Baisoya, Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow and Bengaluru’s C Muniyappa.

Digvijay Singh, the only one among the joint leaders to shoot an error-free round, returned a rejuvenated man on the PGTI after taking almost a month off from the game. He also reaped the benefits of changing his clubs at the start of the season.

“I was straight off the tee which is the key here, especially on the first five holes. My wedge-play was top-notch and I also did well with my short-irons. One doesn’t really need to drive it 300 yards on this course to score well. I just kept it in play,” said Digvijay, a former Asian Tour winner.

Udayan Mane, who calls Pune his second home since his parents reside in the city, was also off to a terrific start with an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys. His eagle on the seventh was a 25-feet conversion.

Mane, a five-time winner on the PGTI, said, “I didn’t strike it that well today but putted well to salvage the round. My round took-off with the hat-trick of birdies from the 11th through the 13th. I sank some tough putts from a range of 10 to 15 feet there. I’ll just be focusing on playing to the best of my abilities this week.”

Naman Dawar fired his best round of the season to take a share of the opening day lead. He made seven birdies at the cost of two bogeys.

C Muniyappa made an eagle-two on the 14th during his first round 66. Rashid Khan of Delhi and Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar were one shot off the lead at four-under-67 and occupied tied eighth place.

Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu, one of the pre-tournament favourites, was in tied 28th after a round of one-under-70. Defending champion Anura Rohana of Sri Lanka was tied 82nd at three-over-74.