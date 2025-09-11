English Edition
Shadow Ecstatic After Bonus-Winning Knockout, Sets Sights On ONE World Champion Tawanchai

By MyKhel Staff

At ONE Fight Night 35, #3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn left fans in awe when he knocked out #2-ranked Bampara Kouyate with a devastating spinning backfist in the co-main event.

The 25-year-old striker earned a US$50,000 performance bonus for this memorable knockout. The surging Thai star's mother was watching from ringside, and he was delighted to make her smile with his bonus-winning performance.

Shadow Ecstatic After Bonus-Winning Knockout Sets Sights On ONE World Champion Tawanchai

With this epic victory, Shadow will likely grab Kouyate's spot in the rankings and move just inches away from a title shot. Now, he has set his sights on reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

"I'm very happy to get the win and the bonus today, and I'm also very happy that my mom has come to support me every fight. And I am determined to get every win to put a smile on my mom's face every time," Shadow said.

"I just want Tawanchai to know that I have a lot of respect for him. I think he's a very good fighter. f one day, as if this is inevitable, and I have to face him, then I will be ready."

The Singha Mawynn standout took charge from the get-go, landing heavy shots on his rival whenever and wherever the opportunity arose. In the second round, Shadow attempted a leg kick that Kouyate evaded, but he spun immediately to connect a crushing spinning strike on the temple.

The French-Malian striker was in no condition to continue, and the referee waved off the contest at the 1:20 mark of the second round. Shadow revealed that his game plan from the start was to put pressure on his opponent - and it worked like a charm.

"I saw him go down, and I didn't think he was going to get up. But also, if he managed to get up, I was also ready to give him another set of weapons to knock him out," Shadow said.

"It's part of the plan that I have to analyze him first. So I came with the game plan to just walk forward and just keep pushing pressure on Bampara, and yeah, I think that worked.

Story first published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 14:09 [IST]
