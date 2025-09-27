Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Final Super 4 Standings after India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over - IND vs PAK in Final

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained

Asia Cup 2025: Morkel Provides Fitness Update on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, Reflects on India's Preparations For Final Against Pakistan

More sports Shadow Singha Mawynn Explains Quick Turnaround For Kickboxing Debut Against Liu Mengyang At ONE Friday Fights 126 By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 2:02 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn is wasting no time capitalizing on his momentum when he makes his kickboxing debut against China's Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126 on 26 September in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 25-year-old Thai striker from Team Singha Mawynn stepped up on short notice to replace injured ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in this featherweight kickboxing clash just weeks after his last performance.

Shadow earned a massive US$50,000 performance bonus by stopping Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35 in September, capping off an incredible redemption story that saw him claim a life-changing US$100,000 contract with ONE Championship.

After losing his ONE debut in 2024, Shadow bounced back with five straight victories to earn his lucrative deal. Now he faces a new challenge in kickboxing against the dangerous Chinese striker.

"After the fight [against Kouyate], I never thought the next one would be so soon. I rested for two days before I found out I was replacing Tawanchai. I immediately took a bus back to the gym to start training," Shadow said.

"The reason I decided to take this fight is because it's a new challenge. There's a chance I could get another bonus. You have to strike while the iron's hot. Since I'm not badly injured from the last fight, I'm ready to fight again."

The 22-year-old Liu Mengyang brings his own credentials, having defeated Masaaki Noiri in his ONE debut before losing his most recent bout to Mohammad Siasarani. His victory over Noiri adds significant weight to this matchup.

Shadow acknowledges the difficulty of facing an opponent who has conquered elite-level competition, particularly in the kickboxing rule set where different strategies and techniques come into play compared to traditional Muay Thai.

"My opponent is a very good puncher, and he's quick. In kickboxing, he'll be a tough opponent for me. Facing Liu Mengyang, who beat Noiri, who is now the interim champion and is close to being a world champion, is a very difficult task for me," Shadow said.