More sports Rory McIlroy Seeks To Shift Focus On Europe's Ryder Cup Victory Amid Crowd Controversy Rory McIlroy aims to redirect attention from crowd behaviour to Europe's impressive Ryder Cup victory. He emphasises the team's performance over negative incidents during the event. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Rory McIlroy expressed his desire to change the narrative surrounding Europe's Ryder Cup victory, which he feels is overshadowed by negative incidents. Despite contributing significantly to Europe's 15-13 win at Bethpage Black, the focus shifted due to unruly fan behaviour in New York. McIlroy faced verbal abuse, and his wife Erica was hit by a drink thrown by an American fan, which he condemned as unacceptable.

McIlroy emphasised that the attention should be on Europe's commendable performance rather than the crowd issues. "The unfortunate thing is people aren't remembering that [performance] and they are remembering the week for the wrong reason," said McIlroy. "I would like to shift the narrative and focus on how good the European team were and how proud I was to be part of that team to win an away Ryder Cup."

Europe managed to fend off a late comeback from the United States to retain their title. McIlroy believes this achievement deserves more recognition. The victory marked his sixth win in eight Ryder Cup appearances, with two of those wins occurring on American soil. Despite suggestions from Captain Luke Donald about a future leadership role for McIlroy, he has no immediate plans for captaincy.

When asked about leading the team in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland, McIlroy responded with humour. "Certainly not 2027 [at Adare Manor in Ireland]," McIlroy laughed when asked if he would like to lead the side. "I hope I'm still playing at that point and good enough to put points on the board for Europe." He expressed interest in being a captain someday but only when he's no longer able to compete or when it's time for new players to step up.

McIlroy's comments highlight his commitment to focusing on sportsmanship and team achievements over distractions caused by external factors. His dedication remains towards contributing positively as a player while considering future leadership roles only when appropriate.