Lockdown days: Shooter Anjum Moudgil taking online courses on nutrition, sports psychology - Exclusive

The Chandigarh shooter -- who attained the world number two rank in 10m Air Rifle after her mixed team gold at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing -- has been nominated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for her brilliant performances at the international stage.

NRAI nominations: Anjum Moudgil for Khel Ratna, Jaspal for Dronacharya; Saurabh, Abhishek, Bhaker, Elavenil for Arjuna

The 26-year-old athlete is among the first two Indians to have secured quota places for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Like other Olympic-bound athletes, Moudgil is also spending days in self-isolation during the nationwide lockdown and working on her physical fitness.

In an exclusive chat with MyKhel the rifle ace, who started shooting in 2008, revealed that she's making full use of the break by doing online courses on sports psychology and nutrition.

Terming the Khel Ratna nomination as an honour and assuming the most deserving athlete gets the prestigious award, she said, "It feels great to have got the Khel Ratna nomination and I feel the sportsperson who deserves the most should be awarded this title."

Giving an insight about the routine of her days in self-isolation, the shooter stated she's spending time with her family and keeping herself occupied by learning to cook new dishes, painting and even taking online courses on nutrition and sports psychology.

"I am spending the time with my family, playing some games, learning to cook new dishes and painting. I am also doing a lot of physical training. I am also doing online courses on nutrition, exercise, and sports psychology. I am also doing dry training for shooting," stated the 26-year-old shooter.

When asked about how is she keeping herself motivated during these times as she's not getting to practice and hone her skills, Moudgil said, "I feel, even if you are not getting a chance to go the shooting ranges and practice, there's still a lot which could be done. I am doing my physical training twice a day and also learning a lot through online courses. You need to find ways to keep yourself occupied and keep doing some productive work or the other."

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 getting postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moudgil affirmed that it has affected the athletes but she also believes that playing in a safer environment is equally important.

Talking about the fresh start that athletes will have to make when the action resumes, the Commonwealth Games silver-medallist said, "Yes, postponement of the games (due to the coronavirus pandemic) had an effect on the Olympic plans we had prepared. But at the same time, participating in the games in a healthy environment is equally important. So, I think we will start with a new plan (when the lockdown is eased) and the preparations for the same are going on simultaneously."

When asked about what sort of changes she as a person is expecting in the post-coronavirus era, Moudgil hoped people will keep the lessons they learnt during the lockdown in mind and lead a healthier life.

"I think, in the post-coronavirus era the people will be more hygienic and they'll continue to practice social distancing even after the lockdown is lifted. I think people will be more conscious and hopefully, they'll not venture out much in crowded places," she concluded.